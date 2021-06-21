South Austin shooting at a birthday party leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person was killed during a shooting in South Austin Sunday.

Austin police say the shooting happened just after midnight at a birthday party on Robert Wooding Drive near Manchaca Road.

Police say two people were shot. One person died immediately, another was taken to a nearby hospital with "critical life-threatening" injuries. No public update was provided on the second victim’s condition Monday.

Brigitte Cordova, her mother, and fiancé witnessed the aftermath of the shooting. "A lot of people were running out of a house… they had a panic in their face and were just pale."

Cordova said the partygoers were young. Peers of a 2020 Northeast Early College High School graduate tell FOX 7 Austin the young man was killed in the shooting. FOX 7 Austin is not naming the young man until the Austin Police Department confirms his entire family has been notified.

"I’m so sorry. I can't even begin to imagine that feeling of losing somebody, especially somebody so young who had a life to live," said Cordova.

Sunday, Austin Police said there were no suspects in custody. Monday they did not provide an update but said additional information will be released Tuesday.

Witnesses, specifically partygoers are asked to contact Austin police at 512-477-3588.

Prior to Sunday’s shooting Austin had 38 homicides in 2021, putting the city on track to surpass 2020. There were 48 homicides in 2020, a more than 30 percent increase in killings from 2019.