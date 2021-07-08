Suspect in custody after Cedar Park shooting leaves one man dead

A suspect is in custody after a shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Park left a man dead.

On Wednesday, July 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Cedar Park police responded to a report of a shooting at 206 Peach Tree Lane. Upon arrival, officers say they found 30-year-old Cameron T. Wilcox dead in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect had fled the scene in his vehicle.

Shortly after, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers located him driving in Leander, and were able to take 31-year-old Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara into custody following a traffic stop.

31-year-old Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara was transported to the Williamson County Jail and charged with First Degree Felony Murder.

Cedar Park police say Villatoro-Guevara and Wilcox knew each other.

According to police, The initial caller said the altercation first started at the H-E-B at 170 E Whitestone Blvd. when her ex-boyfriend, Villatoro-Guevara and Wilcox got into a verbal argument.

Afterward, police say she and the victim drove back to their home on Peach Tree Lane and while they were unloading groceries, Villatoro-Guevara drove up to their driveway. The woman explained she saw Villatoro-Guevara exit his vehicle and retrieve a handgun.

As the suspect and victim approached each other, CPPD says Villatoro-Guevara fired shots into the air and then towards the victim, striking him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Police say this remains an active investigation at this time.

