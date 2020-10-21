Suspect in Houston police sergeant's death could face death penalty

article

Multiple charges have been filed against the man accused of killing a Houston police sergeant and injuring a Houston police officer in a shooting on Tuesday.

Elmer Manzano, 51, was charged with capital murder of a police officer, attempted capital murder of a police officer, and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Holly Hall.

Houston police say Manzano's estranged wife was moving out and wanted to get some items from the apartment, but the door was locked.

The suspect’s 14-year-old son, who had been in the parking lot with the mom and officers for an hour, unlocked the door to the apartment and opened the door. That's when the suspect began shooting at the officers.

Officer Courtney Waller was shot in the arm. Sgt. Preston was shot in the head and the shoulder and eventually died from the gunshot wounds.

Manzano is also accused of shooting his teen son in the arm.

Court documents show that the Harris County District Attorney's Office is pursuing the death penalty against the suspect.

Manzano, who is in the U.S. illegally, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. He has been denied bail.