Suspect in shooting at Killeen restaurant arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Killeen restaurant last weekend.

37-year-old Robert Theodore Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and is currently in the Bell County Jail, says the Killeen Police Department.

On Feb. 28 around 2:18 a.m., officers responded to The Spot Bar & Restaurant on South Fort Hood Road for a 911 call about a shooting victim. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds and started performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The man was transported to Baylor, Scott & White in critical, but stable condition. He has since been released from the hospital.

Killeen police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was standing near the rear patio area, when a man began shooting at him multiple times, causing him to sustain several gunshot wounds. Witnesses reported the shooter was a black male about 6’1 to 6’2 feet tall and weighing approximately 190-210 lbs, had a short-cut hairstyle, goatee-style beard, and wore a white long sleeve t-shirt with grey pants.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, says Killeen police. Detectives also received numerous anonymous tips about the identity of the shooter and Jones was charged.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Jones on March 5 in the 3000 block of Dannen Court. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, says Killeen police.