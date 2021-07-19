Suspect involved in fatal robbery added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

article

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Scroggins is wanted for capital murder, evading arrest/detention, and a parole violation.

Scroggins is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms., according to TxDPS. A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Texas Crime Stoppers for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

According to TxDPS, Scroggins has been wanted since September 2019, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Tyler. A warrant for capital murder was issued on June 2 after he was accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery on Thursday, May 13 in Tyler. His criminal history also includes felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.

In addition to Tyler, Scroggins has ties to other areas of East Texas, including Garrison, Nacogdoches, and Whitehouse. Smith County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Scroggins' arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).All tips are anonymous - regardless of how they are submitted - and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

