AMBER Alert issued for missing baby last seen in San Antonio
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SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 7-month-old last seen in San Antonio.
The backstory:
Officials are looking for Ozana Cisneros, a 7-month-old. She was last seen on June 10 at 331 Roosevelt Ave. in San Antonio.
Maximina Cisneros
Police believe Ozana may be with Maximina Cisneros, 19.
Cisneros was last seen in San Antonio on July 3.
If anyone has any information on Ozana's whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
The Source: Information from Texas DPS