APD looking for suspect in May robbery in parking lot of Austin-area Planet Fitness

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery at a gym in East Riverside.

APD says just before 6:30 a.m. May 27, officers responded to an assault and robbery call in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness in the 1800 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road.

Officers arrived to find three victims, says APD. The first two had exited the gym and walked to their vehicle. Once they were in their car, the suspect approached with a gun and fired into their vehicle. Both victims were able to get away uninjured.

As the suspect returned to his vehicle, he approached a third victim inside their car. The suspect opened the driver's door and pointed the gun at the victim, who ran from his vehicle unharmed.

The suspect then fled the area with the victim's car and headed north on S. Pleasant Valley Road.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male with a lighter skin tone, 6'1" and 175 lbs and was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door Ford Crown Victoria with aftermarket headlamp bulbs.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.