Video: Man steals steel-wood fire pit from Lakeway home; police investigating

The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect seen stealing a steel-wood burning fire pit.

Police said on Oct. 1, around 5:35 p.m., a white male suspect is seen on video entering a property in the 100 blk of Sailfish in Lakeway. He is later seen loading a steel-wood burning fire pit into the bed of a gray pickup truck.

The suspect vehicle appears to have a sticker in the top left corner of the rear window, as well as a toolbox and aftermarket rims/ tires.

If anyone has any information, please contact police at (512) 261-2800 or Detective Wendy Kanzenbach at (512) 261-2883. Anonymous tips may be submitted to https://www.p3tips.com/751.