Suspect taken into custody following SWAT incident in Southeast Austin

A man was taken into custody following a SWAT incident in Southeast Austin on Sunday.

Austin police said around noon on Sunday, July 28, officers responded to a disturbance call between a man and a woman at an apartment complex on Faro Drive, just off Riverside near Crossing Lane.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who was injured. The victim was treated and released.

The suspect was not on the scene at that time.

Police said around 5:45 p.m., a second 911 call from the same place was made about another physical incident. This time, the suspect barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

When officers arrived, witnesses told police the suspect was armed. The SWAT team was then deployed.

Around 10:30 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

APD said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no danger to the public.