Suspect used kitchen knife in aggravated robbery, San Marcos police say

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a woman they say robbed a gas station with a kitchen knife.

SMPD says just before 3:30 a.m. on Apr. 5, a woman entered the Sunoco gas station near Redwood Road and Highway 123. She robbed the clerk with a large kitchen knife and forced the store employee into a large walk-in cooler.

She left the gas station on foot and traveled in the direction of Redwood Road, says SMPD.

(San Marcos Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic female wearing a gold-and-tan Texas State hat, black short sleeve hoodie, and black pants.

The San Marcos Police Department is actively investigating the aggravated robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aubry by calling 512.753.2306 or emailing paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.