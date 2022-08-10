APD asking for help finding suspect vehicle in north Austin hit-and-run

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

Police said on July 27 around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to the 10300 block of Burnet Road for a hit-and-run in north Austin.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding his bicycle north on Burnet Road when a vehicle hit him from behind. The driver fled the scene heading north without attempting to check on the victim or call 911 for assistance.

The victim suffered severe, life-threatening injuries.



Police said based on vehicle parts found at the scene, investigators determined the suspect vehicle is a Mercedes ML350 manufactured between 2005 and 2011.

The picture below is a stock photo of the suspect vehicle and may have the following damage:

Right headlight: damaged or missing

Front right reflector: missing

Front right fog light grille: missing

Possible dent/crack to the front right consistent with a collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers Website (Capital Area Crime Stoppers), or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers P3 Mobile Phone App.