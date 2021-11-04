Suspect wanted for killing man over bouncy house in East Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the suspect involved in a fatal shooting in East Austin. The fatal shooting was the result of an altercation over the theft of a bouncy house.

30-year-old Nora Lee Lopez is wanted for the murder of James Traylor.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of GarCreek Circle around 8 a.m. on Monday, November 1 following reports that several gunshots were heard in the area. When first responders arrived, they found 52-year-old Traylor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Traylor was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at approximately 9:11 a.m.

According to a witness, an altercation broke out between Traylor and a female neighbor, identified as Lopez, over the alleged theft of a ‘bouncy house’. The witness said the argument ended with Lopez shooting Traylor multiple times and then fleeing the scene.

An arrest warrant for 1st Degree Murder has been issued for Lopez.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

