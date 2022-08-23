Fentanyl overdoses suspected cause of death for 3 Hays CISD students

Hays County authorities have a warning for parents that drugs their teens may be taking could be laced with fentanyl.

The warning comes after three teens died in the past month from suspected fentanyl overdoses.

The most recent was a 15-year-old high school sophomore who died Saturday from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District said the other two suspected overdose deaths involve 17-year-old students, both would have been entering their senior years.

The Kyle Police Department says of the 16 overdoses it has responded to this year so far, many involve those ages 14-18 years old.

Police say teens are buying the drugs that are laced with fentanyl through in-person transactions but also using apps on their phones too.

Since last May, all three high schools in Hays CISD have been affected by a life-threatening fentanyl overdose.

The most recent CDC data is from 2020 and finds that almost 92,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States.