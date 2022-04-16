article

Officials say a man suspected of trying to lure and even threaten little girls into getting in his car spent his Friday night in court.

Chase Brefczynski, 25, according to authorities, would target girls in the Pasadena and Deer Park area by asking for directions before trying to get them in his car. In one case, police said Brefczynski pulled out a gun and tried to threaten one of the girls.

He was arrested Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. in Lufkin, Texas following a joint investigation by Pasadena Police Department's Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

He made his first appearance in court a day after his 25th birthday, where we're told probable cause was found in this case. As a result, Brefczynski is charged with Attempt to Commit Aggravated Kidnapping and had his bond set at $75,000.

Bond conditions for the 25-year-old include GPS monitoring, 24/7 house arrest, no contact with children, can't be within 1,000 feet of the victims' schools or houses, no firearms or ammunition and no supervision of activities involving people under the age of 17.