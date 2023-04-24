Suspects brutally assault, rob victim in North Austin: police

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say participated in a brutal assault and robbery in North Austin earlier this month.

APD says the robbery happened just before 2 p.m. April 8 in an alleyway in the 900 block of Rutland Drive.

The two suspects brutally assaulted the victim, punching and stomping on their head, then took their belongings and ran north.

One of the suspects has already been identified and arrested, but detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the second suspect.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of unidentified suspect (Austin Police Department)

He is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue, flat-brimmed hat with a gray New England Patriots logo, a dark blue and white hooded jacket with a white logo on the left, and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092 or submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.