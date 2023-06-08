VIDEO: Suspects seen shooting at home in Northeast Austin neighborhood

A Northeast Austin neighborhood is still living in fear after a string of drive-by shootings.

Neighbors say they had about a month of peace, but another one happened this past weekend.

"We went 34 days without a shooting, and then Saturday morning, we had another one. It's about 25 to 30 rounds. They got a lot more brazen. They got out of the car and walked up to the sidewalk and shot," Joe Ayres, who captured the shootings on his surveillance camera, said.

The latest one happened on June 3 around 4:50 a.m.

"It just went off. It's like, 'oh my God,' run to the back of the house and hide," Ayres said.

RELATED: Drive-by shootings in North Austin neighborhood leave residents living in constant fear

Austin police confirmed they are investigating multiple shots fired calls on Tuffit Lane from the end of April, as well as the one from June 3. In the previous cases, the suspects stayed in the car.

"You can tell that the way they're shooting that they're not done, they want somebody's blood," Ayres said.

Ayres says he believes they are targeting a certain house, but no one is living in the one riddled with bullet holes.

He says a group appeared to take video of the house before the latest shooting.

"That's terrible to sit there and count days before the next shooting," he said.

Neighbors previously pushed for more police patrols. APD says they do patrol areas of the city proactively.

"We really need the police's help on this a lot. We've seen a little bit more police activity, but we're still not feeling safe in this neighborhood at all," Ayres said. "We got people here moving out of their neighborhood because of this situation. I'm not far behind."

Police say they arrested at least one person at a house on Tuffit Lane Wednesday. That stemmed from a drive-by shooting on Howard Lane on May 20, where a 17-year-old had been shot multiple times.

It's not clear if the suspects for the Tuffit Lane shootings have been identified.