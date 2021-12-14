Suspicious bank teller and Dallas officers save elderly man from $10K scam

article

A bank teller and several Dallas police officers stopped an elderly man from becoming the victim of a scam.

The teller became suspicious when the man tried to withdraw $10,000 from his bank account.

That teller called 911 but by the time police arrived the man had already left.

Several officers and a detective went to several banks until they found the elderly man with the suspect.

"This is just a piece in a very big puzzle. So, we ask our citizens, we ask the public to work with your financial institutions and law enforcement. Take the moment to have dialogue, so you can prevent this from happening on the forefront," said Deputy Chief Albert Martinez with the Dallas Police Department.

The officers were recognized Monday for their relentless work that stopped an exploitation.

Dallas police said they’ve created a fraud squad to focus on scams that prey on the elderly.

