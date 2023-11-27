Suspicious item at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport prompts police response

There were major delays getting to the airport Monday morning, as law enforcement responded to a suspicious item at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Around 9:42 a.m. Monday, airport officials temporarily closed the roadway to departures and diverted drivers dropping off passengers to the arrivals/lower level. Some ticket counters and checkpoints were also closed.

By 10:30 a.m., law enforcement had given the all clear for the airport to resume normal operations.

Still no word on what the suspicious item turned out to be, only that the airport is secure and all airport facilities are open.

Airport officials say passengers should expect continued delays at ticketing counters as airlines work to get caught up. They say TSA checkpoints are seeing normal wait times.