'Suspicious white powder' mailed to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters, spokesperson says

Phoenix Police, the FBI and bomb squad units were called after a "suspicious envelope" containing white powder was allegedly sent to the campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor.

Police say first responders were called at around 2 a.m. on Sunday to an office building near 40th Street and Camelback because of "suspicious items," but did not confirm that it happened at Lake's headquarters.

"Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area," police said. Fire officials later confirmed that the items were envelopes.

A Lake campaign spokesperson told FOX 10 that the envelopes had been sent to their office, and that a staffer had opened it to discover a "suspicious white powder" inside.

"It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details," the spokesperson said. "The staff member is currently under medical supervision."

The campaign headquarters has now been shut down just two days before Election Day.

No one was injured, and officers are still investigating.