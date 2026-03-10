Williamson County expands alcohol sales buffer zone to 1000 feet

The Brief Wilco commissioners expand alcohol sales buffer zone for schools, churches, and hospitals Zone can be expanded to 1000 feet under state law The extra distance isn’t automatic; a request has to be made



Williamson County commissioners have voted to expand the alcohol sales buffer zone around churches, schools and hospitals.

In Texas, the typical buffer zone is 300 feet past the property line, but state law allows it to be expanded to 1000 feet, or about the length of three football fields.

The last time Williamson County commissioners made this kind of change was back in 1996.

The other side:

Not every case would require that big of a no-sales gap, says County Commissioner Russ Boles.

"As Williamson County grows, we have commercial interest in conflict with schools and churches, and it gives a chance to follow the updated state statute that creates perhaps a little more space, a little more clarity, so that both parties understand what to expect when they apply for that TABC license," said Boles.

Years ago, Texas had tough restrictions on alcohol sales, part of a larger collection of regulations known as the Blue Laws. Commissioner Boles indicated what’s being done now is not an attempt to resurrect the past.

"Not at all. I don’t think, for the most part, that’s what the people in Williamson County want. They do want to make sure their great institutions, like their churches and their schools, have the room to operate without alcohol being right in their face," said Boles.

The extra distance isn’t automatic. A request has to be made by the school districts, and by the governing bodies of any hospital and private school that may want a wider buffer zone.

"I even think the people seeking the license would agree. They would just say tell us the rules and don’t change them," said Boles.

Local perspective:

A woman by the name of Heather told FOX 7 Austin she is a teacher and likes the idea of a larger separation.

"Yes, it will keep the riff-raff away," said Heather.

However, another person told FOX 7 Austin he didn’t like the idea.

"No, horrible, government overreach, we don’t need it," said Greg.

What's next:

The application of this new alcohol sales distance expansion option is effective immediately.