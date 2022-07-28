Sustainable, farm-to-table dishes at Intero Restaurant

East Austin Italian restaurant Intero Restaurant offers sustainable, farm-to-table dishes and its summer menu features a seasonal favorite, corn.

Intero is co-owned by Ian Thurwachter, who is also the executive chef, and Krystal Craig, who is also the chocolatier/pastry chef.

Opened in 2018, Intero uses whole local ingredients and pairs them with traditional Italian techniques and cooking sensibilities to make familiar dishes that highlight the seasonal availability of what's grown and raised in Texas. The menu changes often due to the availability of seasonal ingredients.

The restaurant also offers house-made artisan chocolates and traditional Italian desserts.

Another focus on Intero is sustainability. The restaurant uses a creative approach to utilize all parts of an ingredient with a goal of zero waste.

