Sustainable, farm-to-table dishes at Intero Restaurant

By and Donny Wong
Italian restaurant Intero in East Austin using corn in summer menu

It's a summer produce staple and it's the star of some unique dishes and drinks at Intero. Good Day Austin anchor Casey Claiborne got details from Executive Chef and Co-owner Ian Thurwachter.

AUSTIN, Texas - East Austin Italian restaurant Intero Restaurant offers sustainable, farm-to-table dishes and its summer menu features a seasonal favorite, corn.

Intero is co-owned by Ian Thurwachter, who is also the executive chef, and Krystal Craig, who is also the chocolatier/pastry chef. 

Opened in 2018, Intero uses whole local ingredients and pairs them with traditional Italian techniques and cooking sensibilities to make familiar dishes that highlight the seasonal availability of what's grown and raised in Texas. The menu changes often due to the availability of seasonal ingredients.

Intero Restaurant makes seasonal summer dishes

Executive Chef and co-owner Ian Thurwachter shows Good Day Austin anchor Casey Claiborne how to make one of Intero's summer dishes and talks about one of their desserts.

The restaurant also offers house-made artisan chocolates and traditional Italian desserts.

Another focus on Intero is sustainability. The restaurant uses a creative approach to utilize all parts of an ingredient with a goal of zero waste. 

To make a reservation and to get more information you can go to Intero's website.

Intero Restaurant bar director makes a cocktail

Bar Director Bridger shows Good Day Austin anchor Casey Claiborne how to make one of their signature drinks featuring corn.