Barricaded subject in Northwest Austin 'peacefully' surrenders: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that a barricaded subject in Northwest Austin has ‘peacefully surrendered.’
What we know:
APD reported the SWAT call just after 4 p.m. March 2 in the 9000 block of Frostwood Trail. That's off Anderson Mill Road, in the area between US 183 and W Parmer Lane.
Less than half-an-hour later, APD said the barricaded subject at the center of the call had surrendered prior to full SWAT assets arriving at the scene.
The backstory:
APD says the incident began with a 911 call about a domestic disturbance shortly after 3 p.m.
What's next:
The subject is in custody and APD says this is believed to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department.