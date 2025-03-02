Barricaded subject in Northwest Austin 'peacefully' surrenders: APD

The Brief Barricaded subject in NW Austin in custody APD says the subject ‘peacefully surrendered’ before full SWAT assets had arrived Incident began with a 911 call about a domestic disturbance



The Austin Police Department says that a barricaded subject in Northwest Austin has ‘peacefully surrendered.’

What we know:

APD reported the SWAT call just after 4 p.m. March 2 in the 9000 block of Frostwood Trail. That's off Anderson Mill Road, in the area between US 183 and W Parmer Lane.

Less than half-an-hour later, APD said the barricaded subject at the center of the call had surrendered prior to full SWAT assets arriving at the scene.

The backstory:

APD says the incident began with a 911 call about a domestic disturbance shortly after 3 p.m.

What's next:

The subject is in custody and APD says this is believed to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.