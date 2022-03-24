SWAT situation at Walmart in North Austin ends with 1 man in custody

The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation near a Walmart in North Austin.

It happened at the store off of I-35 near Parmer Lane.

Police say a family member called police shortly before 10 p.m. on March 23 to check on a man known to carry knives. The family member told officers the suspect was erratic and that the suspect had warrants for his arrest.

When officers arrived they found the man in his vehicle and told him to get out. Officials say he refused to leave which led to the officers calling the SWAT team.

People inside the Walmart were taken outside to a safe location. When the SWAT team showed up, they used chemical irritants to get him out. Once the suspect was out, he was taken into custody.

Police say it's not clear what charges the suspect will face.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



