Suspect taken into custody following SWAT situation on McKie Drive

The Austin Police Department (APD) has taken a suspect into custody after responding to a SWAT situation in North Austin. Residents had been asked to avoid the area while police were responding to the scene.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near Cameron Road, for a ‘gun hot shot’ call. The initial call came in shortly after 2 p.m., according to police.

APD's PIO is on scene and planning to provide an update to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

