SWAT situation ends after nearly 13 hours in Cedar Park

After 12.5 hours, a SWAT situation in Cedar Park came to an end with the subject surrendering peacefully.

Cedar Park police say a man was barricaded inside of a home in the 400 block of Marigold Lane.

Investigators say it started as a mental health incident around 4:30 a.m.

The wife of the man got out of the home and told police he has weapons inside.

Police say, at one point, they sent in the tactical robot to check him and the man fired off a round.

Police say he fired at least one more round at a later time.

The man surrendered peacefully around 5 p.m. Investigators say there was never a threat to the public.