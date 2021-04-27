SWAT situation due to barricaded subject at Austin apartment complex

Authorities are on the scene of a SWAT situation in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is currently working with the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team in a joint operation with a barricaded subject at the Hendrix Apartments located at 9815 Copper Creek Drive in Austin.

Residents in and around Building 10 are being asked to stay inside their apartment. They're advised to shelter in place as officials say the situation progresses peacefully.

All others are asked to avoid the area. No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.