Man barricaded himself in attic, prompting SWAT situation in South Austin, police say

Austin police say a SWAT situation has come to an end in South Austin with one person in custody.

Police tell FOX 7 that it started with a family disturbance/violence call at 1:17 a.m. at an apartment in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane.

They say a woman whispered on the phone that she needed help.

They say, when officers arrived, they saw the disturbance and a crime was committed in front of the officers.

The victim was taken out of the apartment and they tried to arrest the suspect, but he went into the attic and barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team came out, a search warrant was signed, and officers were able to take the suspect into custody on a felony charge.

Nearby apartments were evacuated during the SWAT situation, but all residents have been allowed back inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.