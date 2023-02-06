SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35, frontage road closed

A SWAT team is on scene of a standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin.

APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller.

When officers arrived, the armed suspect ran into a business that was closed.

A SWAT team is on scene negotiating with the man.

The frontage road is shut down right now heading southbound.

Austin police are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

