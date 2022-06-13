SWAT team responds to barricaded man in Round Rock home
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team continues its response to a barricaded man in a home.
Police said on Monday around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance that is now a barricaded man at a home in the 2300 block of Rising Sun Cove.
The call originated as a disturbance due to the man yelling while defacing vehicles in the neighborhood.
A few homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated Monday afternoon around noon.
At 1:45 p.m., RRPD said as a precaution, residents currently at their homes on Rising Sun Cove have been asked to remain indoors.
At this time, there is no threat to the public, police said.
