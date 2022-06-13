SWAT team responds to barricaded man in Round Rock home

The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team continues its response to a barricaded man in a home.

Police said on Monday around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance that is now a barricaded man at a home in the 2300 block of Rising Sun Cove.

The call originated as a disturbance due to the man yelling while defacing vehicles in the neighborhood.

A few homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated Monday afternoon around noon.

At 1:45 p.m., RRPD said as a precaution, residents currently at their homes on Rising Sun Cove have been asked to remain indoors.

At this time, there is no threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates