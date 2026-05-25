South Austin SWAT call resolved "without incident": APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a SWAT call in South Austin has been "resolved without incident."
What we know:
The scene was in the 2100 block of W. William Cannon Drive, just west of Menchaca Road.
APD described it as a "partial SWAT operation" and says there is no further threat to the community.
What we don't know:
Police did not share what prompted the SWAT call or how it was resolved.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Austin police