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South Austin SWAT call resolved "without incident": APD

By
Updated  May 25, 2026 12:57 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • SWAT call in South Austin "resolved without incident"
    • Scene was in 2100 block of W William Cannon, west of Menchaca Road
    • APD says no further threat to the community

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a SWAT call in South Austin has been "resolved without incident."

What we know:

The scene was in the 2100 block of W. William Cannon Drive, just west of Menchaca Road.

APD described it as a "partial SWAT operation" and says there is no further threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Police did not share what prompted the SWAT call or how it was resolved.

The Source: Information in this report comes from Austin police

Crime and Public SafetySouth Austin