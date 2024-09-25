Swatting incident at Austin High prompts police response

The Brief Austin High placed on "secure" after 911 call Sweep of campus was conducted and campus was deemed safe Normal operations have resumed



The Austin Independent School District says security measures were put into place at Austin High School as a result of what is believed to have been a swatting incident.

In a post just before 10 a.m., AISD says Austin ISD police responded to a 911 call that was reportedly coming from Austin High.

The campus was placed on "secure", which is when students and staff stay in place and no one is allowed in or out of the building.

Minutes later, AISD said that the campus was safe and that officers were continuing to sweep the building at Austin High.

AISD says the sweep was completed at around 10:45 a.m. and that it was determined the campus was safe.

Officials say they believe it was a swatting incident, which is when there is a false report of an emergency intended to activate a response.

The "secure" has been lifted, and normal operations have resumed.