Swimmer missing in Lake Travis, recovery efforts underway

Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing swimmer in Lake Travis.

ATCEMS and fire crews responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of a missing swimmer from a boat in Devil's Cove on Lake Travis near the 5900 block of Hiline Road.

Rescue boats and swimmers went in the water attempting to locate the missing person.

Just before 6:30 p.m., ATCEMS says the rescue efforts will be transitioning to recovery efforts after the swimmer was not located following an extensive search by rescue swimmers and boat squads with sonar scanning capabilities.