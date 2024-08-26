Missing: Daughter of former MLB pitcher not seen since August 22

article

Authorities are looking for an Austin single mother of three who hasn't been seen since August 22.

In a social media post, Missing People in America, says 29-year-old Brenna Swindell's phone is off and that her newer white KIA Carnival with Texas plates VFS7528 is also missing.

It's believed she may be with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who is pictured above with Swindell.

Swindell's tags were seen on I-25 in Colorado on August 23 and there were possible sightings of Guidry and the van in Colorado Springs on August 25.

You're asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 911 if you have any information.

Swindell is the daughter of former University of Texas at Austin and Major League Baseball pitcher Greg Swindell.

Greg also posted about Brenna's disappearance on his Facebook page. He describes his daughter as:

"5'5" and probably 120 or so pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair she likes to wear in a high ponytail. She has a sleeve tattoo with flowers on one arm and a spider web on the other shoulder. She tends to always have a vape with her as well."