The 5 swing states to watch in 2024 election, and other potential upsets

Key points: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin flipped from backing Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020. Strategists are zeroing in on how voters there may decide the election in November. But with growing apathy for both candidates, it’s hard to predict how the undecided or "unexcited" will cast their votes.



With the presidential election shaping up to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, strategists are zeroing in on the states that didn’t go Trump’s way in 2020 to cost him the election: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

These five states backed Trump in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, giving him the path to the White House, but then flipped in 2020 to pave the way for Biden.

Both candidates are dealing with growing apathy from their base: Trump’s legal troubles are mounting and he’ll only be in court more frequently in the coming months; and Biden’s response to and positioning with Israel has been isolating voters, particularly with minorities and Muslim Americans.

Here’s a look at how much the votes swayed in each state, and a look at some other potential voting upsets:

Arizona

Georgia

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

Potential upsets

This story was reported from Detroit.