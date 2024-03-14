SXSW 2024: KUTX Rocks the Shores changes venues due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather, KUTX Rocks the Shores will be moving venues for their Saturday show, says SXSW.

The show was originally scheduled to be held at Lady Bird Lake, but will be moving to Palm Door On Sixth, located at 508 E. 6th Street.

Doors open at 1 p.m., with the show set for 2-6 p.m.

The line-up is:

2 p.m. - The Dinosaur’s Skin

2:30 p.m. - Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen (A Giant Dog)

3 p.m. - SaulPaul

3:30 p.m. - Storey Littleton

4 p.m. - Pepperminte Patti Collins

4:30 p.m. - Parker Woodland

5:30 p.m. - Waco Brothers

SXSW says that regarding Billboard The Stage at SXSW, set for March 14-16, these events are rain or shine.

