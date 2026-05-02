May 2 Local Election: Travis County results

The Brief May 2 municipal races took place in Travis County Results are now starting to come in and can be viewed above A breakdown of the races and candidates is listed below



Voters in Travis County decided on a number of important local races and issues.

The results are now starting to come in.

A breakdown of the races are listed below:

Big picture view:

Travis County races

Bee Cave mayoral race

In Bee Cave, incumbent Kara King is seeking a third term after serving as mayor for the last six years.

King is facing challenger Elaina Fowler.

Elgin mayoral race

In Elgin, incumbent Mayor Theresa McShan faces a rematch against challenger Stephanie Lippke.

McShan has served as mayor since 2022.

Webberville mayoral race

The race for mayor of Webberville features incumbent Hector Gonzales and challenger Angela Tidwell.

West Lake Hills City Council: Place 2

Former Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore is making a run for city council in West Lake.

Moore has a high profile due to her previous county-wide service, while David Kaufman is the other nonpartisan candidate vying for the Place 2 seat.