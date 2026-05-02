May 2 Local Election: Williamson County and Bell County results

The Brief May 2 municipal races took place in Williamson and Bell counties Results are now starting to come in and can be viewed above A breakdown of the races and candidates is listed below



Voters in Williamson and Bell counties decided on a number of important local races and issues.

The results are now starting to come in.

A breakdown of the races are listed below:

Big picture view:

Williamson County mayoral races

Cedar Park mayoral race

Cedar Park Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin is up for reelection after serving the city for the last four years.

Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin is being challenged by Dean Doscher.

Florence mayoral race

Florence voters chose between two nonpartisan candidates for mayor.

Incumbent Ben Daniel is facing a challenge from David Merideth.

Round Rock mayoral race

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan is seeking his third term. He has led the city since 2017.

Mayor Morgan is being challenged by Kelly Hall.

Taylor mayoral race

Taylor voters are electing a mayor under a new charter amendment. The "at-large" seat is transitioning into a mayoral seat.

The following candidates are vying for the office:

Sandra O. Wolff

Taylor Stubbs

Jim Buzan

Williamson County propositions

Liberty Hill Prop A

City of Liberty Hill voters are voting on Proposition A, a street maintenance sales tax.

The Measure: Reauthorization of the local sales and use tax at 0.25% to continue funding municipal street repairs

Expiration: The tax expires in four years unless reauthorized again

Round Rock Prop A

Round Rock voters will decide on Prop A, which would allow up to 12 new electronic billboards along I-35 and Hwy 45.

Round Rock Prop B

A major public safety mandate was on the ballot in Round Rock. Prop B would require specific minimum fire department staffing levels by 2037.

Thrall Prop A

City of Thrall voters are voting on Proposition A, a street maintenance sales tax.

The Measure: Reauthorization of a local sales and use tax at the rate of 0.25% for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets

Bell County propositions

Big picture view:

Bartlett ISD Prop A

Bartlett ISD asked for $12.5 million for new classrooms and an AG Vocational building.

Bartlett ISD Prop B

Bartlett ISD voters also decided on Prop B, which is $3.3 million to refinance existing maintenance tax obligations.

Bartlett ISD Prop C

The third bond on the Bartlett ISD ballot was Prop C. It is asking for $1 million to refinance outstanding time warrants.