TABC agents to conduct spot checks during July 4th holiday

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) says its agents will be on patrol throughout the long July 4th weekend conducting spot checks for common alcohol-related violations.

TABC says that major holidays often result in busy crowds at bars, restaurants and clubs, increasing the risk of alcohol-related violations.

The most frequent violations include sales of alcohol to minors as well as alcohol sales to intoxicated persons, says TABC. Both violations can result in fines for a liquor license suspension for the business and misdemeanor criminal charges for the employee conducting the sale.

TABC is encouraging Texas businesses to have a plan in place to verify customers’ age and ensure staff members are empowered to decline a sale if a customer is showing signs of intoxication.

Information on best practices, as well as other resources for retailers, are available on the TABC website.