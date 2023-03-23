Buda police warns residents about "tailgating"

The Buda Police Department is reminding people to "make vigilance a 24/7 habit, even in a known environment" following a report of "tailgating".

In a Facebook post, police shared a doorbell camera video of an unknown person they say followed a resident to their doorway and attempted entry for unknown reasons, also known as "tailgating."

Police say the resident had locked the door behind them and denied the person access.

Residents can call Hays County Dispatch at 512-393-7896 to report suspicious persons or activity.