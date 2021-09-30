Tanker truck leaks propane on road after rollover in Travis County

A propane tanker truck has been involved in a rollover crash and leaked propane in western Travis County. Some residents in the area are being asked to evacuate and others are being asked to shelter in place.

Officials say that a temporary plug has been put in place in the truck and the leak has stopped. The tanker still needs to be made upright again in order to make it safe.

There is still residual propane gas in the area.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Flint Rock Road, near Pawnee Pass S, this morning. Flint Rock Road is blocked off in both directions and people are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Some residents have been asked to evacuate and others are being asked to shelter in place as a precaution. The homes being affected are between Pawnee Pass and Jack Nicklaus Drive, along or near Flintrock Road. Officials say those in the affected area will be receiving reverse 9-1-1 notification with instructions.

First responders with the Lake Travis Fire Fighters Association and Lakeway Police Department are responding to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

