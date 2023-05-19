Target recalls nearly 5M candles after reports of burns, lacerations

article

Target is recalling nearly 5 million glass candles following reports of lacerations and severe burns , according to a notice posted by safety regulators.

The nationwide recall impacts 4.9 million Threshold Glass Jar Candles. According to the Consumer Product Safety Comission (CPSC) notice, the jars "can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards."

The recall was initiated after the company received 137 reports of the jar breaking or cracking. Six injuries, including burns and lacerations, were reported, according to the notice.

The candles were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online from August 2019 through March 2023.

The recalled Threshold Glass Jar comes in three sizes and multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars for customers to identify them, the notice said.

Customers who purchased the recalled candles are told to return them for a full refund.

