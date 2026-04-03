Tarrytown spa undergoing repairs after SUV crashed into business

The Brief Repairs underway at Tarrytown spa after SUV crash Face Foundrie hopes to reopen next month Wednesday's crash not the first for this particular shopping complex



Repairs are underway at a Tarrytown spa after an SUV crashed into the business on Wednesday.

What we know:

Work crews were back on Friday morning at Face Foundrie, making repairs. As new walls were going up inside, plywood that replaced the front glass remained in place.

The spa is located in a shopping complex near the intersection of Exposition Boulevard and Westover Road.

An SUV smashed into the spa Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m. An employee and the SUV's driver had to be pulled out of the wreckage. A customer of the nearby dry cleaner helped with the rescue.

A spokesperson with APD told FOX 7 Austin Friday afternoon that the crash remains under investigation. At the time, no traffic citation had been issued.

The driver and spa employee suffered minor injuries. FOX 7 Austin was told the employee is expected to make a full recovery. The name of the driver has not been released.

FOX 7 Austin was told the driver told a witness she had just recently purchased the electric-powered SUV.

What they're saying:

In a statement sent to FOX 7 Austin, Face Foundrie plans to reopen next month.

"Our goal is to reopen early May as long as all construction goes to plan. Right now we are redirecting clients to our South Congress location. All staff schedules are switching over as of Monday, so we are very eager and excited to touch everyone’s faces this month at Soco! The community has been so kind, we are really grateful for that! It was very scary, but honestly it could have been so much worse," said Cheyanne Thurston with Face Foundrie.

The statement went on to thank those who contacted the business.

"Huge shout out to our members and clients who are showing up for us. Now and always we couldn’t do it without them," said Thurston.

Local perspective:

At Westbank Dry Cleaners, next to the spa, manager Caesar Jimenez says they are open but also having to deal with some damage.

"At the moment, business has been kind of slowed down. We do have construction workers in the back store. They're actually reconstructing our wall," said Jimenez.

"I've been here for five years. And just when you think you've seen it all, I mean apparently that's never the case because something will always surprise you," said Jimenez.

Dig deeper:

Wednesday's crash is not the first for this shopping complex.

Tarrytown Pharmacy was hit a few years ago and then again by a vehicle in late December. Back in 2021, a car left the road at Exposition and Westover and smashed into a gas station next to the shopping complex. The gas pumps caught fire, causing major damage, but the teen driver was able to walk away from the crash.

"It's happened many times, but it's still surprising when it happens," said Crystal Morris, an assistant cashier manager at the Tarrytown Pharmacy.

The small parking lot for this shopping complex is known for its narrow lanes and tight parking spaces. The configuration may not have been a factor in the crash on Wednesday, leaving a lot of unanswered questions.

"Don't know, people just aren't paying attention to what they're doing. Take your time. It's a vehicle. It's, you know, it could be deadly," said Morris.