Taste of TNF recipe: Old Bay chicken wings
Buffalo wings were first served at a place called the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, back in the 1960's. Since then, chicken wings have become the go-to food for football fans everywhere, so Dr. BBQ decided to create a special ‘Taste of TNF’ version for this week’s game.
If you’re not a ranch fan, Dr. BBQ says a traditional blue cheese-style dip and celery sticks also go great with these spicy wings.
Ingredients
- 16 single chicken wing segments
- Old Bay dry seasoning
Dipping sauce
- ½ cup ranch dressing
- 2 tablespoons Old Bay hot sauce
Instructions
- Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350°.
- Season the wings liberally with the Old Bay seasoning and add them to the grill or put them on a sheet pan and in the oven.
- Cook, flipping occasionally for 40-50 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 185°.
- Meanwhile make the dipping sauce by whisking together the ranch and the Old Bay hot sauce. Adjust to your desired level of heat.
- Serve the wings with the Old Bay ranch dipping sauce, additional Old Bay hot sauce and celery sticks on the side.
Advertisement
Makes about four servings.