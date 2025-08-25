Taylor community center fire ruled undetermined

article

The Brief The cause of a fire at the Old Dickey-Givens Community Center in Taylor was ruled undetermined The city said the fire happened on June 29 The structure was deemed a total loss



An investigation into a fire at a Taylor community center is now closed, the city said.

What happened?

The backstory:

According to the Taylor Fire Department, on June 29, around 8:25 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the Old Dickey-Givens Community Center in Taylor. The fire was brought under control around 10 a.m.

The fire department said the structure was deemed a total loss.

Credit: City of Taylor

After a thorough investigation, investigators concluded that "human activity was likely involved in starting the fire, but the exact circumstances remain undetermined."

The investigation into the fire is now closed.