Taylor community center fire ruled undetermined
TAYLOR, Texas - An investigation into a fire at a Taylor community center is now closed, the city said.
What happened?
The backstory:
According to the Taylor Fire Department, on June 29, around 8:25 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the Old Dickey-Givens Community Center in Taylor. The fire was brought under control around 10 a.m.
The fire department said the structure was deemed a total loss.
After a thorough investigation, investigators concluded that "human activity was likely involved in starting the fire, but the exact circumstances remain undetermined."
The investigation into the fire is now closed.
