Taylor crews called to structure fire at former Dickey Givens Community Center
TAYLOR, Texas - Emergency crews in Taylor are responding to a structure fire at the former Dickey Givens Community Center.
What we know:
Shortly after 10 a.m., the Taylor Police Department posted on social media that emergency crews had been called to the former Dickey Givens Community Center on E MLK Jr. Boulevard.
The department said they are assisting with a structure fire at the facility.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
No details have been given about the fire or a possible cause.
More updates are expected later in the day.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Taylor Police Department.