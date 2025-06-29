Taylor crews called to structure fire at former Dickey Givens Community Center

The Brief Emergency crews in Taylor are responding to a structure fire at the former Dickey Givens Community Center on E MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Taylor Police Department issued an alert shortly after 10 a.m. asking the public to avoid the area as they assist with the incident. No details about the cause or extent of the fire, or any potential injuries, have been released at this time.



Taylor former community center fire

What we know:

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Taylor Police Department posted on social media that emergency crews had been called to the former Dickey Givens Community Center on E MLK Jr. Boulevard.

The department said they are assisting with a structure fire at the facility.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

No details have been given about the fire or a possible cause.

More updates are expected later in the day.