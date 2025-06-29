Expand / Collapse search

Taylor crews called to structure fire at former Dickey Givens Community Center

By
Updated  June 29, 2025 10:53am CDT
Taylor
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Emergency crews in Taylor are responding to a structure fire at the former Dickey Givens Community Center on E MLK Jr. Boulevard.
    • The Taylor Police Department issued an alert shortly after 10 a.m. asking the public to avoid the area as they assist with the incident.
    • No details about the cause or extent of the fire, or any potential injuries, have been released at this time.

TAYLOR, Texas - Emergency crews in Taylor are responding to a structure fire at the former Dickey Givens Community Center.

Taylor former community center fire

What we know:

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Taylor Police Department posted on social media that emergency crews had been called to the former Dickey Givens Community Center on E MLK Jr. Boulevard.

The department said they are assisting with a structure fire at the facility.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

No details have been given about the fire or a possible cause.

More updates are expected later in the day.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Taylor Police Department.

TaylorCrime and Public Safety