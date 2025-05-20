Taylor ISD offers up to $10K signing bonus for some teachers

The Brief Some Austin-area teachers are eligible for state incentive programs that could lead to six-figure salaries. Taylor ISD is offering sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 for qualified middle school teachers joining for the 2025-2026 school year. These bonuses are in addition to state incentives and other district benefits like healthcare and childcare.



With schools across the state competing for quality teachers, Taylor ISD is now offering sizable sign-on bonuses through a Texas incentive program.

According to a Tuesday release, they are now able to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 for qualified teachers joining their middle school campus. This incentive is in addition to those already offered through the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Teacher Incentive Allotment program.

Taylor ISD campus offers up to $10K bonuses

By the numbers:

The Taylor ISD release says certified middle school teachers with three or more years of experience will be granted $10,000 in sign-on bonuses when joining the district for the 2025-2026 school year.

They are also offering $5,000 bonuses for middle school teachers with less than three years of experience, they say, and up to $1,500 to all other newly hired teachers based on experience.

Additionally, they are offering $1,000 teacher referral bonuses to current members of staff who help recruit new educators for the district.

What they're saying:

"We are excited to offer such a competitive sign-on bonus here at Taylor ISD," said Taylor ISD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Garcia-Edwardsen. "TISD is the place to be and we want the best to join our growing community. Our students and teachers work hard, and it shows in our award-winning sports, academics, and arts programs. If you’re a teacher who’s excited to prepare students for successful futures, we’d love for you to join our team."

Texas teachers could earn six-figures

The new funding comes from the Texas Education Agency's Teach Incentive Allotment district, which was updated with 2024-2025 funding in April 2024. Top-performing Taylor ISD teachers, designated as "Master educators", were made eligible for up to an additional $25,115 per year for five years on top of the base salary.

In addition to the flat incentives, teachers with more certifications and extra duties qualify for added incentive pay. The Taylor ISD release gave the following example:

"A middle school teacher coming to the district with three or more years of experience can earn a $10,000 stipend, and if they are also a certified Spanish teacher assigned to a Spanish class, they could earn an additional $3,000. The same educator could coach football and earn an additional $5,500, amounting to a total of $18,500 on top of their base pay."

Through these compounding incentives, Taylor ISD says exemplary teachers in their district could be on track to earn six figures.

To see all Texas districts included in the funding program, click here to view the interactive map.

Teacher incentives outside salaries

Taylor ISD included the following list of incentives for teachers outside of salaries:

Most affordable top-rated childcare at the Taylor ISD Child Development Center

District‑paid employee healthcare premiums

University of Texas mentorship for new teachers

Ongoing professional development workshops

Student loan forgiveness support

When do sign-on bonuses get paid?

Taylor ISD said teachers eligible for their new incentive bonuses will see their sign-on bonuses on their very first paycheck.

They noted that the new bonus offers are only available to new teachers, and not current employees of the district.

Those interested in the Taylor ISD teacher incentives can click here to view open positions, submit applications or learn more about stipends.