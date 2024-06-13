Expand / Collapse search

Thousands of Texas teachers will get cut of multi-million dollar incentive fund

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 13, 2024 12:59pm CDT
Education
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tens of thousands of Texas teachers will get a cut from a multi-million dollar incentive fund.

The Texas legislature created the Teacher Incentive Allotment program back in 2019 to boost teacher pay.

For this past school year, the Texas Education Agency will distribute $290 million toward that purpose.

Addressing the teacher shortage

Teacher appreciation week is a good time to celebrate the hard work teachers do, but it comes amid reports of chronic low pay in the profession and a teacher shortage. Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, joins us to talk more about it.

Roughly 25,000 teachers are eligible for a payout.

How much a teacher gets paid will depend on their tier level designated by their district.

Tiers include recognized, exemplary and master.

MORE STORIES

Incentives range from as high as $26,000. In some cases, it will allow a teacher to make a six-figure income.