Thousands of Texas teachers will get cut of multi-million dollar incentive fund

Tens of thousands of Texas teachers will get a cut from a multi-million dollar incentive fund.

The Texas legislature created the Teacher Incentive Allotment program back in 2019 to boost teacher pay.

For this past school year, the Texas Education Agency will distribute $290 million toward that purpose.

Roughly 25,000 teachers are eligible for a payout.

How much a teacher gets paid will depend on their tier level designated by their district.

Tiers include recognized, exemplary and master.

MORE STORIES

Incentives range from as high as $26,000. In some cases, it will allow a teacher to make a six-figure income.