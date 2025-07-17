Taylor man sentenced to over 40 years for cocaine trafficking

article

The Brief A Taylor man was found guilty of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver He was sentenced to 43 years in prison



A Taylor man was sentenced to over 40 years in prison for possession of cocaine.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, Barry Deshawn White, 47, of Taylor, was found guilty of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver. He was later sentenced to 43 years in prison.

This investigation started due to a Crime Stoppers tip in November 2024, reporting illegal drugs being sold from a home in Taylor. Surveillance by authorities then began.

Detectives saw White conducting multiple drug sales from his car parked in front of the home. During a search of White's car, detectives found bags containing 66 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and tiny Ziplock bags.

White was out on bond for another drug-related and firearms case at the time of the investigation.

White has an extensive criminal record, including prior convictions for evading and resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances, and assault.

He was also convicted in 2008 of felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

What they're saying:

"This verdict and sentence send a clear message that drug trafficking has no place in Williamson County," said District Attorney Shawn Dick. "Our office remains committed to working with law enforcement to disrupt these illegal operations and hold repeat offenders accountable, ensuring the safety of our community."