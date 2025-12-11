All-clear given at H-E-B in Taylor following bomb threat

The Brief Police responded to a bomb threat at H-E-B in Taylor The shopping center was evacuated while police investigated Around 3:47 p.m., the all-clear was given



An all-clear has been given after police responded to a bomb threat at H-E-B in Taylor.

What we know:

Taylor police said on Thursday, Dec. 11, around 1:30 p.m., a 911 call was received about a bomb threat at the H-E-B at 100 Carlos G Parker Blvd in Taylor.

The shopping center was evacuated as police investigated the threat.

A complete sweep of the building was done around 3 p.m. and there was no evidence of a bomb. An all clear was given around 3:35 p.m.

Round Rock police and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office also responded in support of Taylor police.

The threat was not credible, police said.

The source of the threat is still under investigation.