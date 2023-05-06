Taylor Swift announces release of re-recorded 2010 album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift's 2010 album "Speak Now" is next in line in her series of album re-records.

After much fan speculation, Swift ended her first night in her hometown by announcing the re-recorded of her beloved third studio album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," at Nashville's Nissan Stadium amid her sold-out The Eras Tour.

Upon the announcement, the city turned on purple lights on the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee .

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Singer Taylor Swift purchases her new album "Speak Now" at the Times Square Starbucks on October 25, 2010 in New York City. (Keith Bedford/Starbucks via Getty Images) Expand

The singer and songwriter of 10 original studio albums shared that the album will be available everywhere on July 7.

The Grammy-winning singer released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which is a re-recording of her second studio 2008 album, "Fearless," in April 2021. And in November 2021, she released her second re-recorded album "Red (Taylor's Version)," which was originally released in 2012.

TAYLOR SWIFT RETURNS TO THE STAGE WITH EPIC THREE-HOUR, 44-SONG SHOW AS SHE LAUNCHES ERAS TOUR

The re-recording will feature 22 songs, including six never heard before tracks that. "I’ve sprung loose from the vault."

After making the announcement, she posted to her social media accounts.

"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)." the "Enchanted" singer wrote in a Twitter post, hinting at the date in the "Speak Now" lyrics of "Last Kiss" – which many Swifties believe to be the date when she visited her then-boyfriend Joe Jonas .

TAYLOR SWIFT, JOE ALWYN BREAK UP AFTER SIX YEARS: REPORTS

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20." Swift continued. "The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it."

In 2019, Swift first confirmed that she was re-recording her first six albums on "Good Morning America," after her label Big Machine sold her masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Prior to the songwriter owning the rights to her music, Swift said that Braun was preventing her to performing her own music for her dedicated fans.

In November 2020, after her masters were sold once again to Shamrock Holdings, Swift penned a long post on Twitter, saying that she had started the process of re-recording her old music.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.